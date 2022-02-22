Parents or guardians in the Onteora Central School District who have a child who will be enrolling in kindergarten next September should register their child now through the District’s online registration system.

Children who turn five on or before December 1, 2022 are eligible to enroll in kindergarten beginning in September 2022. Current Universal Pre-Kindergarten (UPK) students should simply update their already established registration.

To register online, parents or guardians should go to www.onteora.k12.ny.us and click on “Registration & Displaced Families.” The link for online registration is in the middle of the page. Please be sure to choose the 2022-2023 school year.