The 13th annual Robbie Burns Supper/Celebration has been rescheduled for Friday, February 25 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Hudson House Distillery in West Park.

David Archer of DA Associates PR, organizer of the annual event, has announced that in recognition of the maturity and growth of the distilling industry in the Hudson Valley, the annual Robbie Burns Supper has created an annual Distillery Leadership Award to recognize an individual leader in the Hudson Valley distillery community. This year’s honoree is Tuthilltown Spirits founder Ralph Erenzo.

Part of the net proceeds and contributions from the evening will also go toward establishing the Robert Burns Scholarship Fund, an annual scholarship supporting the study of distillery sciences, given in memory of Ralph’s son Gable, in acknowledgment of Gable and Ralph Erenzo’s contributions to the distilling industry in the Hudson Valley.

“With an increased capacity and an exciting new location, we are further developing this much-anticipated annual Hudson Valley event,” said Archer. “We are formalizing the presenting entity into the Robert Burns Scottish Society of the Hudson Valley, Inc., to be a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization, creating this annual distillery award and the Robert Burns Scholarship Fund. We will also continue to grow this annual event and plan to produce other events in the same vein throughout the year: storytelling, poetry readings, concerts et cetera.”

Honoree Ralph Erenzo conceived and constructed New York’s first legal distillery and whiskey production since Prohibition, developed Hudson Whiskey and created the brand, currently distributed worldwide. He was instrumental in the passage of the Farm Distillery Act in New York State. As a founding member, Ralph chaired the Legislative Committee of the American Craft Spirits Association.

Gable “Gabe” Erenzo, a spirits innovator, paved the way for craft distilling in the Hudson Valley. Gable and his father Ralph created two nationally popular spirits brands: Hudson Whiskey and Tuthilltown Spirits, begun when Ralph moved upstate to start a distillery in 2003.

“Ralph and Gable have been friends to and supporters of the Robbie Burns Supper since we started in 2009,” said Archer. “With all that Burns wrote about whisky and the fine traditions that Scotch and whisky have inspired, and given the current circumstances, it only seems appropriate this year to create this Honorary Distillery Award and to honor Ralph and Gable.”

The Traditional Robbie Burns Night Supper/Celebration features the recitation of Burns’ poetry, a traditional Scottish three-course prix-fixe dinner with the Entrance of the Haggis, storytelling, songs and whisky toasts. “It’s all about the party,” said Archer. “It’s about good food, entertainment and good company.”

Reservations can be made online at https://thehudsonhouseny.square.site or call (845) 834-6007. The cost is $75 per person, or $125 for a donor ticket, which includes a pre-show Distillery tour and a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with storyteller Jonathan Kruk. All current COVID protocols will be followed, and only those fully vaccinated with proof of vaccination will be admitted.