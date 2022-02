The Covid pandemic continued to decline this past week, but it’s far from gone. For the week ending Saturday, there was an average 45 deaths per day in the state as opposed to 70 per day the previous week.

This past week, the state Covid dashboard recorded an average 33 new positive cases per day in Ulster County. The corresponding number last week was 40.

And again according to the state, there were three Covid deaths in Ulster County this past week. There were five the previous week.