After a 12-year period that saw capital improvements, growing visitation and even a Guinness World Record at the soaring 1.28-mile span over the Hudson River, Elizabeth Waldstein is stepping down as Executive Director of the Walkway Over the Hudson organization, a “friends’ group” that supports and improves Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park. This is the second leadership transition announcement of late as Maureen Solero recently became the new chair of the Board of Directors, replacing John Storyk, who stepped down after three years of service.

Waldstein said it was “time to embrace the next chapter in my life” announcing her retirement effective on May 1. “It has been an honor to serve as Executive Director and I am proud to have helped bring the vision of the Walkway to reality. One of my proudest achievements was the establishment of the Walkway Ambassador program. Hundreds of volunteers have helped make the Walkway one of the most welcoming and friendliest parks in the state. During this time, a small and fledgling nonprofit grew into a stable, strong and sustainable organization; thanks to successful fundraising, careful fiscal management and an engaged Board of Directors,” she said.

“Together we have developed a plan to ensure a smooth transition to a new leadership structure that will serve the Walkway well into the future,” said Solero. “To that end, we are pleased to report that Diane Haight, who has been enormously valuable to our organization in her capacity as Managing Director, will be appointed Interim Executive Director following Elizabeth’s departure.

For more information about the Walkway organization, visit walkway.org.