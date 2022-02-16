At the regular Saugerties Village Board meeting on Monday, February 7, trustee Jeannine Mayer reported that the owners of Winston Farm spoke at the Saugerties Chamber of Commerce January meeting and said they plan to keep half the 800-acre property in green space. They discussed some of the things they are thinking about, but they do want input from the community, she said. They are in the process of working out the zoning so that when they are ready to bring in developers, these issues can be worked out.

The project has been proposed by local developers John Mullen, Anthony Montano and Randy Richers, who purchased Winston Farm in 2020. The project could include single- and multi-family housing, a jobs incubator, public multi-use trails, camping and an amphitheater to the site of the Woodstock ’94 Festival west of the Thruway. Developers have also said they will help the Village of Saugerties tap into an aquifer on the site for a second municipal water source supplementing the Village’s Blue Mountain reservoir.