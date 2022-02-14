The science fiction mystery Arrival, about humanity’s efforts to connect with extraterrestrials after alien vessels arrive en masse around the world, is this month’s Movies with Spirit screening on February 19 at 7 p.m. at the Old Dutch Church, 272 Wall St. in Kingston.

After 12 mysterious spacecraft appear around the world, an elite US Army team – led by renowned linguist Louise Banks (Amy Adams) – races against time to decipher the aliens’ intent. Award-winning actors Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker, Michael Stuhlbarg and Tzi Ma co-star in this gripping film that critic Leonard Maltin says, “You’ll want to discuss and debate with your friends.”

The 2016 film earned 69 critic and festival awards, including an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Sound Editing. The film’s trailer can be found on YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/arrival-movieswspirit.

The screening will be followed by a facilitated discussion. Refreshments will be served. Attendees over age 12 are asked to contribute $10 a person.

Movies with Spirit screenings comply with all federal, state and local health and safety protocols, including those of the screening venues.

The monthly Movies with Spirit series is organized by Gerry Harrington of Kingston. The films are screened in diverse places of worship and reverence across Ulster and Dutchess Counties at 7 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month. The series has no religious affiliation.

For more information about Arrival and the rest of the series, contact Harrington at (845) 389-9201 or at gerryharrington@mindspring.com. Details are also available at facebook.com/movieswithspirit.