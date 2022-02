A “No War in Ukraine” demonstration took place on the Woodstock Village Green Friday, January 28. It’s not clear if it was an organized group or an ad-hoc demonstration, but about ten protesters carried signs urging opposition “to militarization of Ukraine at the U.S. taxpayers’ expense…” and accusing “U.S. politicians, think-tank pundits and government war makers” of “having created a war atmosphere on many fronts.”