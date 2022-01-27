Saugerties public hearing held open on three-lot subdivision

Abe and Nicole Friedman plan to subdivide their property on Band Camp Road in Saugerties into three lots, Surveyor Donald Brewer explained to the Town of Saugerties Planning Board to start off a public hearing at its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 18.

The Friedmans plan to build their house on lot 3, the largest of the three lots shown on their map. Two of the lots are just over two acres; lot 3 is just over 16.

Brewer said he has completed a topographic survey as requested by the planners, but it was probably completed too late for the board to have had time to review it. It shows that the ridge area — the area with the steepest slopes — is well away from the proposed building areas. As requested by the board, Brewer shows where the driveway to lot 2 is planned and the location and grading should reduce a drainage problem a neighbor had cited at a prior meeting.

Hope Kellerhouse said her property adjoins lot 3. Her concern is that water runs from the ledge above her property, causing flooding above and through her back yard. The water flows to a ditch that is partly on her property and partly on the Friedmans’ property, she said. Lot two is virtually a wetland, she said, and “I am surprised that anyone would build on that land because of the water.” A shed the Friedmans placed on their lot 3 now causes flooding on her property despite a drain they installed.

The proposed septic system is close to her well, Kellerhouse said, and she is concerned about possible contamination.

The questions need to be answered by the engineer on the project, Brewer said, “but I would suspect that the engineer would come up with a driveway and excavating back there and that it would improve the drainage for Ms. Kellerhouse.” If the proposed well is too close to Kellerhouse’s septic, there is room to move it further away, Brewer said.

While Kellerhouse may have problems with water runoff, there are no protected wetlands shown on any of the maps he has checked, Brewer said. “Drainage from the ledge is definitely there.”

“The Friedmans consider Hope Kellerhouse one of the nicest of their neighbors, and they will definitely address her concerns,” Brewer said.

Because of the outstanding issues, some of which will require consultation with the engineer on the project, the board voted to keep the public hearing open until its next meeting on February 15. The board’s consultant, Max Stach, said there are a number of outstanding issues, including the wetlands and floodplain, wildlife and possible historic artifacts. The board voted to approve a negative declaration, that is a statement that the project will have no adverse effect on the environment.