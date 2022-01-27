In Woodstock, winter storm do’s and don’ts

Keep your car off the road during snowstorms and don’t push snow into the road.

That’s the message from Woodstock Supervisor Bill McKenna, Police Chief Clayton Keefe and Highway Superintendent Scott Bonestell.

“The guys work really hard to keep the roads clear and safe, and it’s just double duty if people start making a mess,” Supervisor Bill McKenna said at the January 18 Town Board meeting.

Parked cars and snow from driveways made the Highway Department’s job tougher than usual after an overnight storm brought this winter’s first significant snowfall January 16 into the morning of January 17.

“I spoke to our highway superintendent earlier this morning and our town supervisor and apparently, people are parking their cars out in the roadways and a lot of people are plowing snow out in the roadway and leaving it, which is totally against the law,” Keefe said.

“You can’t move the snow out into the road and leave it in the right-of-way,” he said. “We just ask everybody, if they know the snowstorm is coming, don’t park your car on the road. Keep it back so the highway workers can clear the roads and don’t push the snow into the road.”

Locals driving too fast

“People are still traveling too fast on (Glasco Turnpike),” said Keefe, who recently met with residents. The speed limit was recently reduced on a stretch of the road from 40 mph to 35 mph.

“If I can just ask everybody to pay attention to the new speed limit and just be aware that there are people out that walk that road, you know, and there’s no shoulder on it. So, you have to really stay alert and keep your vehicle at a safe speed.”

Keefe said about 6000-8000 cars travel Glasco Turnpike in a given week. “That’s a lot of traffic for a secondary road,” he said.

McKenna said it is an issue throughout town. “Probably it would be safe to say that folks should pay attention to the speeds on all roads because I know that Glasco was in the forefront last week when two property owners from up in that area came to the board meeting,” he said. “But I get complaints on a regular basis about speeding all over town.”

Many of the offenders are locals, he noted.

“Probably 70% are local folks. I know that whenever we do traffic stops and pull folks over for going a little too fast, it’s locals,” McKenna said.