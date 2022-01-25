Neighbors remain vocally opposed to Hurley Avenue car sales and storage lot

Public opposition to a proposed used car sales and storage lot at 454 Hurley Avenue continued to dominate a public hearing during an Ulster Town Board meeting last week, with area residents concerned about potential repercussions for their neighborhood. Unlike a public hearing on the matter held last month, this time the applicant was on hand to respond.

The application for Moe’s Motor Cars has been brought to the town for review by Mohammad Waheed, who is seeking a Special Use Permit (SUP) from the Planning Board. The Town Board was asked by the planners to review the application before making a determination on the SUP due to a public outcry over the proposal.

Waheed was not in attendance during the hearing held on Thursday, December 16, but was there for its follow-up during a Town Board meeting held on Thursday, January 20. Moe’s would be located on a 44,500-square foot lot that previously held the Empire Mart and Deli, which was decimated by a fire in February 2013. The lot is next to the former John A. Coleman Catholic High School.

As was the case in December, most of the speakers during the public hearing were neighbors of the property opposed to Waheed’s plans, which includes keeping up to 62 cars behind fencing and vegetative screening.

“This project provides little to no benefits to the community,” said David Mack. “No new jobs, no direct service for the residents. And clearly, it certainly does not improve the aesthetics of the neighborhood.”

Mack circulated a petition in the neighborhood late last year, which he said had garnered over 110 signatures. “(Moe’s Motor Cars) has no support, zero from the community, as shown by the petitions presented in opposition,” Mack said. “It is truly a blight on the character of the neighborhood that will certainly negatively impact the property values of all the neighbors…I ask that the Town Board support their constituents and reject this application for a special use permit.”

Tara Arthur, who said her elderly parents live just over 100 yards from the property, agreed. “I’m just not sure trees and shrubbery can hide ugliness of this vehicle impound-like vision,” Arthur said.

Pastor Pete Shults of Cross Point Fellowship at 459 Hurley Avenue said that the applicant had tried to make it work, but still felt Moe’s Motor Cars was not a good fit for the neighborhood. “I do want to acknowledge that Mr. Waheed has made a lot of effort to try to accommodate the town, and I appreciate his approach to it,” Shults said. “He’s done his best, he’s gone as far as he can. But we believe that visually that is not in keeping with the gateway into Hurley. It’s a part of the Town of Ulster, and we believe respectfully it’s going to be an eyesore.”

The Rev. Henry Albrechtsen of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church at 470 Hurley Avenue also opposed the project. “I am not in favor of this project overall simply because I do not see the benefit to the community,” said Albrechtsen. “Within a year with all the changes in the weather…it can easily begin to disintegrate and look even more like a junkyard.”

Owner responds

Waheed said he believed opponents to the project were being disingenuous about the history of the property, particularly when it comes to the Empire Mart and Deli and its condition following the fire that razed the building.

“If you look at the petition, everybody keeps calling it like it’s some convenience store selling milk and cookies,” Waheed said. “This was a petroleum distribution facility…that caught on fire, that if it wasn’t for the local fire department, would’ve exploded so bad. Everybody’s in such denial.” Waheed added that the benefit of Moe’s Motor Cars was in its addition to the tax rolls. “Your town along with all other towns, run on property taxes,” Waheed said. “There’s been no income from this property. It’s just been there sitting dead.” He added that he felt the opposition to the type of business he was opening was disproportionate to other potential businesses.

“I’m not opening up a strip club, I’m not opening an abortion clinic,” he said. “It’s a used car dealership, and I’m sure the (Town) Board members were very shocked to hear about such an uprise with this.” Waheed said that the Town code would have allowed him to propose a much less appealing business than he has. “I could build a gigantic auto body shop here with fumes, everywhere, mechanics making noise,” he said. “I could do that. I have the legal right. I don’t even need a special permit.”

Waheed reiterated that concerns about perpetual traffic or noise from Moe’s Motor Cars was unfounded, as it’s a solo operation with sales being conducted online. “It’s 2022, welcome to virtual business,” Waheed said. “People are in complete denial. They don’t want to face the facts that it’s a commercial property. I’m not taking a nursing home or a house and trying to put in a used car lot.”

Waheed added that he felt those opposing the project were attacking him personally. “They’re questioning if I know about what I’m doing, everybody’s questioning everything I’m doing,” he said. “This has nothing to do with the structure of what I’m putting there and the way it looks in the neighborhood…They’re trying to audit me and my life. I’m not running for Congress.”

Councilmen recessed the public hearing until Thursday, February 4, at which time they expect to have conducted further review of the application.