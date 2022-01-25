This week in local sports (1/26/22)

Kingston High School/Onteora High School girls’ basketball

The Kingston High School girls’ varsity basketball team started its week ice cold before catching fire.

It began with a visit to Central Valley on Tuesday, January 18 and a 54-28 loss to Monroe-Woodbury. The Tigers were attempting to shake off rust accumulated over nearly two weeks of inaction due to COVID contact tracing quarantines and injury, and they never quite got there. The Crusaders jumped out to a 14-4 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Asia LeBon scored half of Kingston’s 14 points to lead all scorers in defeat. Monroe was led by Madison Fileen (12 points, all from downtown) and Lauren Morgante (6 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, block).

The Tigers flipped the script two days later, nearly doubling up on visiting Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association opponent Middletown in a 49-26 result. After opening with a 10-0 run, Kingston overcame sluggish during the middle of the game to allow the Middies to pull within 19-15. But the Tigers exploded for a 21-5 run to put the game away.

LeBon led Kingston with 22 points and 10 disruptive steals, while Diamond Banks (13 points), Kalia Hylton-Jackson (7 points) and Tashjeonna Chavis (7 rebounds) also contributed.

On Friday, January 12, the Tigers welcomed non-league opponent Onteora to Kate Walton Field House, winning outright 48-21. The next day, they dispatched visiting Troy 51-29.

Hylton-Jackson scored 16 against Onteora and Middletown, while Ava Scaturro (13 points) and LeBon (11 points) were instrumental in the first win; LeBon and Banks each scored 14 points against the Middies.

Prior to their defeat at Kingston, Onteora was coming off a solid 53-48 home win over Mid-Hudson Athletic Association host Ellenville one day earlier. The Eagles’ Darrah Allison torched Ellenville with 31 points in that game.

The Tigers improved to 8-4 on the season ahead of a Tuesday, January 25 visit to non-league Guilderland. Onteora’s next game sees them host non-league foe Webutuck that same day.

Kingston High School boys’ basketball

The Kingston High School boys’ varsity basketball team improved to 10-2 on the season last week after winning three straight games over four days.

It started with a trip to Central Valley on Wednesday, January 19, where the Tigers dispatched Orange County Interscholastic Athletic Association host Monroe-Woodbury 76-65. Kingston overcame a 22-19 first quarter deficit to come out on top.

Ryan McCardle led Kingston with 21 points, all but six of which came from behind the 3-point arc. The Tigers’ well-balance attack also saw Kevin Andrade (15 points), Demario Smith (15 points), Elijah Abrams (10 points) and Ke’montae Thawe (8 points) contribute.

On Friday, January 21, the Tigers traveled to OCIAA opponent Middletown, where they retained their composure down the stretch to win 64-61.

Thawe (15 points) iced the game late for Kingston, hitting a pair of free throws after being fouled on an inbounds pass with 5.2 seconds left in regulation. Andrade (13 points), McCardle (13 points), Abrams (12 points) and Smith (9 points) pitched in to the by now expected balanced attack.

One day later the Tigers hosted non-league opponent Troy in a 75-47 victory. All 11 Tigers scored in the lopsided win, led by Thawe’s 17 points.

Smith (10 points), Andrade (9 points, 6 assists), Steven Edwards (9 points), McCardle (7 points, 6 rebounds), and Cam Potter (6 points) were among the Tigers who scored in the game.

The Tigers were up 22-11 at the end of the opening frame, expanding their lead to 41-18 at the half.

Kingston will look to continue their hot streak with a visit to non-league Arlington on Tuesday, January 25.

Kingston High School gymnastics

The Kingston High School gymnastics team fell 160.55-135.4 at Section 9 foe Valley Central on Friday, January 21. The Tigers were largely undone by Valley Central’s Reilly Benson, who placed first in every event, amassing 35.2 points.

Alvia Gambino was tops for the Tigers, placing second in the vault (8.6), third on the floor (8.6) and fourth on the balance beam (7.8) to amass 32.0 points.

Kingston hosts Valley Central and New Paltz in a triangular meet at Excel Gymnastics Center in Saugerties on Friday, January 28.

Saugerties High School girls’ basketball

Saugerties High School girls’ varsity basketball standout Sage Fanelli scored an electrifying 32 points in a 60-48 win at Marlboro on Friday, January 21. Molly Boek (15 points) and Natalie Tucker (8 points) also contributed to the Sawyer victory.

The Dukes were led by Gabby Murphy (19 points, 5 rebounds) and Hannah Palumbo (10 points, 8 rebounds) in defeat.

Saugerties hosts F.D.R. on Tuesday, January 24.

New Paltz High School girls’ basketball

The New Paltz High School girls’ basketball team came up just shy in a 51-47 road loss at Rondout Valley on Friday, January 21.

Kate Suchowiecki led all scorers with 17 points for New Paltz, while Lily Sturgis (12 points) and Jena Russo (10 points) also contributed.

Rondout was led by a pair of 16-point performances, with Maddie Malak (10 rebounds) and Magnolia Flamhaft hitting the mark.

The Huguenots look to get back in the win column when they host Highland on Tuesday, January 25.

Saugerties High School boys’ basketball

The Saugerties High School boys’ varsity basketball team was blown out on its home court on Friday, January 21, falling 76-46 to league juggernaut Marlboro.

Ethan Conrad (16 points) and Niko Bocchimuzzo (14 points) accounted for the bulk of the Sawyer scoring in the loss.

Four Marlboro players scored in double digits, led by Chin Okasi’s 18-point effort.

The Sawyers look to get back on track with a visit to Rondout Valley on Tuesday, January 25.

Saugerties High School wrestling

The Saugerties High School varsity wrestling team outlasted visiting Goshen Central on Wednesday, January 19 in a 36.0-34.0 result.

Savannah Tittelbeck (102 pounds, forfeit), Anthony Denier (126 pounds, 5-2 decision), Vance Dyke (138 pounds, 4-1 decision), Christian Hockx (152 pounds, fall, 4:44), James Burns (160 pounds, fall, 1:45), Sean Sasso (172 pounds, fall 1:24) and James Bucci (215 pounds, fall, 1:23) all picked up wins for the Sawyers.

Saugerties hosts non-league opponent Cornwall on Wednesday, January 26.

New Paltz High School Nordic skiing

The New Paltz High School Nordic ski team swept a pair of Section 9 meets at Minnewaska last week.

On Wednesday, January 19, the Huguenots boys (31) just outpaced Wallkill (24) and Monticello (20), while the girls (19) dominated Rondout Valley (5) and Wallkill (3).

In the 5-kilometer skate race, Beckett Evans placed third in 18:37 to lead the New Paltz boys, with Gage Gullickson (5th, 19:05), Matei Jirka (6th, 19:14), Oliver Casey (7th, 20:33) and Henry Wheeler (11th, 24:05) also contributing.

Samantha Wong-Pan won at the same distance in the girls’ race, finishing in 20:26. Lily Zaborowski (2nd, 21:15), Natalee Watts (4th, 21:46), Eva Goldschein 6th, 25:30), Nina Scrubbi (7th, 29:53), Vivian Kay (8th, 29:58), Noor Eljamal (9th, 32:11) and Charlee Domitrovits (10th, 36:56) also performed well.

The Huguenots returned to Minnewaska two days later for a 7.5-kilometer race. The boys’ side (32) outlasted Wallkill (23) and Monticello (20), while the girls (23) cruised past Rondout Valley (9) and Wallkill (3).

For the boys, Evans (3rd, 25:05), Jirka (4th, 25:31), Casey (6th, 27:48), Gullickson (7th, 29:24) and Wheeler (12th, 36:35) all factored into the scoring.

Wong-Pan again won the girls’ race for New Paltz with a time of 29:23. Zaborowski (2nd, 29:34), Watts (3rd, 31:16), Goldschein (7th, 39:15), Charlotte Hjeltnes (8th, 44:54), Roxy DeNey-Bhagat (47:38) and Rory Gerber (10th, 47:46) also excelled for the Huguenots.

New Paltz returns to Minnewaska on Friday, January 28 for another multi-school meet.

Onteora High School boys’ basketball

The Onteora High School boys’ varsity basketball team dropped a pair of Mid-Hudson Athletic League home games last week, falling 98-66 to Rondout Valley on Tuesday, January 18, and 86-56 to Ellenville two days later.

Irwin Walden (12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists), Emerson Ingalsbe (12 points, 5 assists) and Andrew Zygmunt (11 points) led Onteora in the loss against Rondout. Terrence Strange (23 points), Aaron Coston (22 points) and Jarden Marshall (18 points) led the Ganders.

The Eagles succumbed to another trio tallying 63 points against them in the Ellenville loss, as Rad Mareno (24 points), Jason Kinsey (22 points) and D.J. McCombs (17 points) collectively dominated.

Onteora was led by solid efforts by Walden (20 points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 steals), Shayne Bresler (14 points, 4 rebounds), Ingalsbe (9 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds, block) and Logan Holmquist (6 points, 7 rebounds, 6 blocks, 3 steals).

The Eagles hit the road against Ellenville on Wednesday, January 26.