Saugerties man arrested on multiple felony charges in snowmobile heist

A Mount Marion man faces multiple felony charges after police say he stole three snowmobiles earlier this month.

The Saugerties Police Department arrested James E. O’Donnell, 38, of Park Circle, Mount Marion on Wednesday and charged him with three counts of burglary and one count of criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies. O’Donnell was additionally charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief, both misdemeanors.

Police said detectives conducted a search warrant at O’Donnell’s home on Tuesday and found O’Donnell to be in possession of three snowmobiles which had been reported stolen on January 10.