Poughkeespie Firefighters respond to possible jumper on Mid-Hudson Bridge

Poughkeepsie City Firefighters responded to reports of a jumper from the Mid-Hudson Bridge Thursday morning.

City fire Chief Mark. W Johnson said firefighters from his department along with the Highland Fire Department and state police, including boats and helicopters, responded to a call at 10:51 a.m. for a jumper from the mid-span on the north side of the suspension bridge which carries U.S. Route 44/State Route 55 across the Hudson River from Highland to Poughkeepsie.

Johnson said based on security camera footage firefighters believe someone jumped off the span, but they have not recovered a victim from the river as of Thursday afternoon. He said they did not know if the victim had driven or walked onto the bridge before jumping.

Johnson admitted that if the victim is not recovered in the first 15-20 minutes after jumping off the bridge, it could be months before they can be recovered. “Especially in this weather,” he said.