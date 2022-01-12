Village of New Paltz Christmas tree pickup

The Village of New Paltz will be mulching Christmas trees this year and offering the mulch to anyone interested in it for gardens or pathways. Residents are encouraged to get their trees out of the house before they dry out. as they pose a high fire risk.

There are two ways you can dispose of your Christmas tree to be mulched: In the Village, leave it curbside any time before 10 a.m. on Friday, January 14. If you choose this option, please contact the Department of Public Works at (845) 255-1980 with the address of where the tree is located. You can drop it off at the Village DPW next to Village Hall at 25 Plattekill Avenue before 10 a.m. on Friday, January 14. The DPW will collect and chip up trees as long as the weather allows.

Mulch will be made available free of charge to the public after Friday, January 7 at the Village’s wastewater treatment plant, located off Huguenot Street.