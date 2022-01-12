Movies with Spirit screening of Indian Horse on January 15

The authentic, emotional drama Indian Horse – about an Ojibway boy, torn from his indigenous culture and committed to the brutal residential school system to be “civilized” by the church into white society – is the next Movies with Spirit screening on January 15 at 7 p.m. at the Old Dutch Church at 272 Wall Street in Kingston.

The poignant drama, from director Stephen Campanelli and executive producer Clint Eastwood, is inspired by a dark chapter in US and Canadian history that is still being written. The 2017 film earned 10 festival and critic awards, including six Audience Choice awards and the San Diego International Film Festival’s Kumeyaay Eagle Award for best film depicting indigenous heritage. The film’s trailer can be found on YouTube at https://tinyurl.com/Indian-Horse-MoviesWSpirit.

The screening will be followed by a facilitated discussion. Refreshments will be served. Attendees over age 12 are asked to contribute $10 a person.

Movies with Spirit screenings comply with all federal, state and local health and safety protocols, including those of the screening venues.

The monthly Movies with Spirit series, organized by Gerry Harrington of Kingston, seeks to stimulate people’s sense of joy and wonder, inspire love and compassion, evoke a deepened understanding of people’s integral connection with others and with life itself and support individual cultures, faith paths and beliefs while simultaneously transcending them. The films are screened in diverse places of worship and reverence across Ulster and Dutchess Counties at 7 p.m. on the third Saturday of every month. The series has no religious affiliation.

For more information about Indian Horse and the rest of the series, contact Harrington at (845) 389-9201 or at gerryharrington@mindspring.com.