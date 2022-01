The Gardiner Library presents 1:1 Tech Support with the Library’s IT specialist on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. starting Thursday, January 13. For no charge, receive basic troubleshooting help for computers, laptops and mobile devices plus e-books, e-mail, Office and more. Reserve a 30-minute session at www.gardinerlibrary.org.

The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike in Gardiner. For more information call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.