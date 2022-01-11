Reflective safety vests available at the YMCA 

Do you walk, bike or jog? A reflective vest can make you more visible and safe. The YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County has vests available at no charge. You may request one at the YMCA reception desk. There is a limit of one per person, while supplies last. The YMCA is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and is located at 507 Broadway in Kingston, with the main entrance around the corner on Pine Grove Avenue.

Vests were purchased through the support of American Legion Post 150.