Warming center opens in Saugerties

As frigid temperatures set into Ulster County this week and next, Town of Saugerties Supervisor Fred Costello has announced that the Saugerties Town Hall is available 24 hours a day for anyone needing a place to stay warm. Anyone wishing to use the Town Hall can do so by entering through the front lobby by police headquarters. In the event we experience any power outages related to weather events, the Frank Greco Senior Center on Market Street in the Village of Saugerties will be opened to accommodate more individuals. Anyone needing transportation to either warming center can contact the Saugerties Police at (845) 246-9800 for transportation. COVID protocols must be adhered to when using either warming center.