Onteora goes remote 1-12 through 1-17

Onteora schools will go fully remote for the rest of the school week starting Wednesday, January 12 due to staffing issues.

“Our District goal is to always provide the safest and most robust learning environment for our students. The decision is being made based on staffing limitations and being able to maintain the safest learning environment for students,” said Interim Superintendent Marystephanie Corsones in a letter sent to parents and students.

“It is our intention to return to full in-person learning on Tuesday, January 18th, 2022 as Monday, January 17th is a holiday and schools are closed,” the letter said.

“If there are any changes to this plan, we will notify you as soon as possible.”

Sports teams will continue to compete and practice as scheduled, but is contingent on parents providing transportation to the school. The late bus will be running for transportation home.

Those in need of meals may contact Christine Downs at cdowns@onteora.k12.ny.us.