Two additional drive-through COVID-19 test kit and mask distribution events announced

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced today that the County will hold two free drive-through at-home test distribution events at the Ulster County Fairgrounds in New Paltz on Thursday, January 13, and at SUNY Ulster in Stone Ridge on Friday, January 14. Each event will have 2,000 at-home test kits and 10,000 KN95 masks available to Ulster County residents, with one kit and one pack of five face masks per car. The events will start at 2pm and run while supplies last.

“Our last round of at-home test kit distribution, delivering over 50,000 at-home kits, was a major success, and I am proud that we are able to provide even more tests and masks at this pivotal moment for our community,” Ryan said. “With positive cases on the rise, testing, wearing a mask, and getting your booster shot are essential tools to keeping our community safe and our schools and businesses open.”

Additionally, Ryan announced that Ulster County will once again partner with local municipalities for both at-home test kit and mask distribution. Residents are encouraged to contact their municipality for additional details on how to obtain kits or masks. In total, Ulster County will distribute over 12,000 COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits and 46,000 masks in this round of free distribution.

This week, Ryan announced additional details on the state-run COVID-19 community testing site on the campus of SUNY New Paltz. Starting today, the testing site in the College Terrace Building at SUNY New Paltz will be open to the public Monday to Friday from 8:30am to 4pm. Residents can make an appointment by clicking here. Each site will maintain capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins for PCR testing.

Ulster County will continue to hold regular vaccination PODs for residents who need to receive their 1st dose, 2nd dose, or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are recommended for the County’s vaccination PODs, although walk-ins will be accommodated as capacity allows. Sign up for an appointment at VaccinateUlster.com.

Report positive at-home rapid COVID test results at covid19.ulstercountyny.gov/hometest/.