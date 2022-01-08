Saugerties Police Department launches digital crime-fighting tool

Saugerties Police Department and Police Chief Joseph Sinagra have announced the launch of a new website that gives people who use social networks and mobile devices an easier, more effective way to help fight crime and stay informed.

The new Saugerties Police Department’s website was developed in partnership with CRIMEWATCH Technologies and is part of the CRIMEWATCH Network (crimewatch.net). This online tool gives the public direct access to crime and public safety-related information happening in their community. Saugerties Police Department is the second New York based agency to go live on the CRIMEWATCH Network.

“This new website is the perfect entry point for establishing better police and public partnerships,” said Sinagra. “Technology gives us the opportunity to communicate with the public and the anonymity of the tech avoids the potential risks of sharing information with the police.

Advertisement

Local residents are encouraged to visit http://Saugertiesny.gov to connect with police department social media sites, and/or download CRIMEWATCH Mobile from the Apple App Store or Android App Store.

The new Saugerties Police Department Website provides resources that allows residents to do the following: Sign up for a free account to receive e-mail alerts regarding crime committed in certain areas, submit a tip to the Saugerties Police Department, view recent arrests and “most wanted” lists, register camera and surveillance systems, share information with others through social media, get connected with resources and services and report non-emergency complaints.