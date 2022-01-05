Unhappy new year for Kingston man

A Kingston man faces felony grand larceny charges after police allege he stole one car in the Town of Esopus on New Year’s Eve and that same evening a second car in the City of Kingston.

The Ulster County sheriff’s office announced Tuesday that it had arrested James L. Henry, 36, and charged him with two counts of grand larceny, both felonies, and aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. He was also charged with speeding and leaving the scene of a property-damage motor vehicle crash, both violations.

Police said they received a report of a 2014 Mercedes Benz stolen from a gas station in Esopus around 4:10 p.m. December 31. Soon after, detectives spotted the vehicle on South Wall Street in Kingston. It had crashed into a parked vehicle, authorities said.

Advertisement

Police said that after the crash Henry fled on foot to a convenience store, where he stole a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, The vehicle was later located by police in the City of Albany. Henry was behind the wheel.

Henry, who is under supervision by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, was taken into custody without incident and was taken back to Ulster County, authorities said.

Henry was arraigned in Esopus town court and was sent to the Ulster County Jail without bail because he had two previous felony convictions.

The incident remains under police investigation. Additional charges may be forthcoming.