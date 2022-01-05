COVID-19 testing site to open at SUNY New Paltz next week

A state-run COVID-19 community testing site will open on the campus of SUNY New Paltz starting next week. The announcement from the State comes after County Executive Pat Ryan requested a facility open in Ulster County to bolster access to critically-needed tests for residents in the midst of the current surge in cases. The state-run testing site will complement the over 50,000 free at-home rapid kits that Ulster County has already distributed to residents throughout the county.

According to Chrissie Williams, Assistant Director of Media Relations at SUNY New Paltz, “The College is working with the State and SUNY to establish a COVID-19 community testing site on Campus. Opening dates and hours of operation will be announced in the coming days.”

“Based on the surge we have seen driven by the Omicron variant, and as part of our proactive plan to make testing more readily available in the county, we requested this week that New York State activate a testing site in Ulster County,” Ryan said. “I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul and her team for the rapid response and for her strong leadership during the pandemic. This site will help ensure that our residents have access to critically-needed testing so we can keep our residents healthy, and continue to keep our schools and businesses open safely.”

Last week, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan signed a thirty-day extension of the State of Emergency order he originally enacted on November 28. The extension of the order comes as cases of COVID-19 in Ulster County, driven by the Omicron variant, have more than doubled in the last month.

For additional information regarding vaccines, boosters, and testing, please visit VaccinateUlster.com.