Briefly noted in New Paltz (1/5/22)

New Paltz Town and Village offices closed to the public

Due to rising COVID-19 numbers, New Paltz Town Hall and Village Hall are closed to the public until further notice. If you require in-person assistance for Town business, please call the person you would like to meet with and make an appointment: Town Clerk (Tax Collector) (845) 255-0100, Finance (water and sewer bills) (845) 255-0604, extension 101, Building Department (845) 255-0102, Assessor (845) 255-0103, Supervisor’s Office (845) 255-0604, extension 126.

Village staff will remain available to assist during their regular business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Any payments needing to be dropped off can be placed in the secure lockbox located outside Village Hall to the right of the door, which is checked daily. Payments can be made online as well. If you need further assistance (i.e., handicap hang tags, payments, etc.) please call the office at (845) 255-0130 or visit http://www.villageofnewpaltz.org/.

The Rosendale Theatre Collective celebrates Dr. King with Let it Shine!

Advertisement

The Rosendale Theatre Collective will present Let it Shine! at The Rosendale Theatre on Monday, January 17 at 2 p.m.

This musical will celebrate the greatness of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King. In his lifetime, Dr. King spoke to countless people of all walks of life, and his message was consistent: offer service, faith, fairness, dignity, and brotherhood. He said: “Everyone has the power for greatness, not for fame but greatness, because greatness is determined by service.”

His message is more relevant now than ever.

This living history musical event features Oliver King as MLK; interpretive dancers Keely Wright and the Energy Dance Company; vocalists Renee Bailey, Rev. Evelyn Clarke, Franklyn Gillis, The Gold Hope Duo featuring Lara Hope, Kortnee McCallm and special guests bassist Robert Kopec, Rev. Nick (Tecumseh Red Cloud) Miles, Parrots for Peace; Redwing Blackbird Theater, and more.

Jessieca McNabb will narrate. Human rights and social justice leaders of Ulster County will be honored.

The event will conclude with a screening at 4 p.m. of John Lewis: Good Trouble, an intimate account of Lewis’ life, legacy, and more than 60 years of activism (Rated PG – 13), A post-film discussion facilitated by New Paltz High School history teacher Albert Cook will follow.

Kitt Potter conceived and produced this presentation with help from coordinators Carrie Wykoff, Jesscieca McNabb and Dorian Randolph.

Reserve seats at rosendaletheatre.org. This program is sponsored by The Williams Lake Project.

Proof of vaccination required for entry for patrons over five years old. Proof includes: CDC Vaccination Card or a New York Excelsior Pass matched with a photo ID. Masks must be worn inside unless eating and drinking at your seat.

The Rosendale Theatre Collective is located at 408 Main Street in Rosendale. For additional information, call 594-6587 or email carrie@rosendaletheatre.org

Nature walks with Nick Martin at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library hosts a nature walk on Friday, January 14 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join Nick Martin, Minnewaska State Park Preserve educator, for an approximate one-mile nature walk on the Wallkill Valley Rail Trail and through Majestic Park. On this slow-paced walk, discover whatever natural curiosities intrigue the group. Participants are encouraged to wear waterproof boots or shoes and bring binoculars. Rain date: Friday, January 21.

This program meets the second Friday of each month and rain dates are the third Friday of the month. Meet at the Gardiner Library lower parking lot by the electric charging station. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.

Ukuleleans! at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library hosts The Ukuleleans! on Wednesday, January 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. All ages are welcome, from beginner to experienced. Join accomplished ukulele performer Jeff Pfeffer and have fun with this uniquely upbeat instrument. Learn how to build confidence, possibly to perform in front of audiences.

The Ukuleleans! meet on the second Wednesday of every month. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.

Senior Citizens’ Club of New Paltz/Gardiner cancels its meetings until April 13

The New Paltz/Gardiner Senior Citizens’ Club has canceled all of its senior meetings until April 13, 2022, due to the rapid spread of Covid-19. Local author Susan Slotnick will share her memoirs from her book, Flight: Dance to Freedom, on Wednesday, April 13, 1:30 p.m., at the New Paltz VFW social hall, located at Route 208 South.

For additional information, call Kathy Rivera at 646-361-5190.

Christmas tree pickup

The Town of New Paltz Highway Department will be picking up Christmas trees beginning Monday, January 3. Please place your tree at the curb. If you have any questions or a tree that has not been picked up, please call the Highway Department at (845) 255-5050.