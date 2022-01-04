Briefly noted in Woodstock (1/5/22)

Woodstock Library to hold public hearing on January 12 and January 13

The Woodstock Library Board of Trustees will hold a public hearing via Zoom at 7 p.m. on January 12 and January 13 regarding its relocation to 10 Dixon Avenue. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAsdeCtrDgqEtC9yYdznoDz5Lp0NiC8SCPi.

The Ashokan Center receives $10,000 grant award from New York State Council of the Arts

Advertisement

The Ashokan Center has received a grant award totaling $10,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State’s $105 million investment in the arts for FY2022, NYSCA has awarded more than $80 million since June 2021. “The arts have long been a critical sector in our economy, and as we continue to rebuild a stronger New York, it’s essential we do all we can help this industry thrive once again,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “These awardees represent the best of what New York’s vibrant communities have to offer and with this funding in hand, they will be able to not only continue their creative and inspiring work, but help spur revitalization in their own backyard as well.”

“NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their responsive investment of $105 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector,” said Mara Manus, Executive Director, NYSCA. “2022 will continue to bring change and The Ashokan Center will play a vital role in the renewal of our state’s economy and creative ecosystem. On behalf of the entire NYSCA team, we wish to extend our sincere congratulations on your award.”

This NYSCA Discovery Grant will support the salaries of key employees who create and deliver music and art programming at the Ashokan Center during this difficult time when it has been challenging to host group gatherings on site.