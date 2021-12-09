Woodstock Library still ‘in negotiations’ for new digs in Bearsville

Woodstock Library officials are still waiting for the Miller/Howard Investments board of directors to approve a purchase agreement for its offices at 10 Dixon Avenue in Bearsville. The library Board of Trustees had called a special meeting December 2 in anticipation of approving an agreement, but the Miller/Howard board, which met earlier that day, did not move to approve it . . .

