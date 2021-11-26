Tree Cutting Farms

Christmas Tree Lane. Open November 26-December 19, 9am – 4pm. Cut your own Christmas trees or pre-cut Christmas trees. Store with holiday items. 9 Christmas Drive, Wallkill. 845-895-3536.

Wallkill View Farm. Open through December, 9am-6:30pm, 7 days a week. Ready to go Christmas trees. Enjoy picking your trees and fresh poinsettias from the green house. 14 Rte. 299 West New Paltz. 845-255-8050.

Balsam Ridge Tree Farm. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday after Thanksgiving, 9am-dusk, and then the following Saturdays and Sundays until sold out. Saws available or bring your own! Tree-cutting service available. Tree wrapping (balling), tree haulers & sleds will be provided. Decorated wreaths. Choose from hundreds of Fraser, Balsam, Canaan, Concolor Firs and Colorado Blue Spruce Christmas Trees. 288 South St., Clintondale. 845-721-4195.

Bells Tree Farm. Cut your own Christmas trees. Gift shop, wreaths, & holiday items. Photo stations will be available on the farm. Santa arrives November 28 at 1pm. Official opening – November 26 through December. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 9:30am-4:30pm and Saturday and Sunday 8:30am-4:30pm. 647 Mettacahonts Rd., Accord. 845-626-7849, cell 845-532-1924.

West Wind Tree Farm. Open weekends starting the day after Thanksgiving from 9am-dark. Pre-cut Christmas trees or cut them yourself. 543 Bruyn Turnpike, Wallkill. 845-895-3807.

Dutchess County:

Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm. Open November 26-28 and December 4&5. Evergreen Tree Farm offers a variety of tree species for cutting plus Balsam Fir Wreaths and other holiday decor. 407 North Tower Hill Rd, Millbrook. 845-677-3785.

Fabulous Firs. Opens. “Black Friday” 9am-4pmMon.-Fri. 12-4pm, Sat. & Sun. 9am-4pm. Cut your own Christmas tree.. Lots of varieties to choose from. Visit website for weekly specials and discounts. Cash Only. . 683 Van Wagner Rd., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. 845-635-3206.

F.W. Battenfeld & Son. Open daily November 26 through mid-December, 8am-4pm. Farm offers a variety of trees to choose from. Wagon rides on the weekend, gifts and ornament shop for all your holiday needs. Refreshments available. A visit from Santa on November 24 &26, 11am-2pm; December 4-5 & 11-12, 11am-2pm. Bagpipers will visit on December 4 from 12-2pm. Customers are welcome to tailgate. 856 Rte. 199, Red Hook. 845-758-8018.

Wonderland Farm. Open through Thanksgiving until Christmas Eve .Weekends 9am-dusk and Fridays 10am-4pm. Come pick your own Christmas trees and enjoy the farm. Primrose Hill Farm: 203 Fiddlers Bridge Road, Staatsburg. 845-889-4725.

Murphy Crest Christmas Tree Farm Open the day after Thanksgiving through Christmas. Open weekends 9am-dark. A variety of fresh Christmas trees available. 170 Depot Hill Rd., Amenia. 845-464-6931.

Plains View Farm.. A tractor pulled hay ride will bring you to and from the fields. Open the weekend after Thanksgiving and weekends in December until Christmas. Cash or check only. 21 Freedom Rd, Pleasant Valley. 845-485-4277

Saltsman Tree Farm. Open for the season – Saturday & Sundays,.9am-4:30pm; Tuesday – Friday, 10am-4pm. Bring the family for a holiday tradition and cut your own Christmas tree. Offering pre-cut trees, wreaths, centerpieces and holiday decorations. Enjoy the bonfire on the weekends and free candy canes. 214 Route 308, Rhinebeck. 845-876-8801.

Solvang Tree Farm. Open Fridays – Sunday, November 26 through December 24, 9-4:30pm. Variety of Christmas trees, fresh decorated wreaths, gift shops, farm animals, and refreshments. 80 Bedell Rd., Poughkeepsie. 845-473-0224.

C. Rowe and Sons Farm. Open Mon.-Sun., 9am-5pm. The month of December starts the annual cut your own Christmas trees on the farm. Also offer pre-cut trees, fresh garland and wreaths. 113 Station Rd., Campbell Hall. 845-427-2254.

Edward’s Tree Farm. Choose from precut trees or cut your own, all grown on the local farm. Open Weekends (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) from Black Friday through Christmas Eve, 9am to 5pm. 77 Amity Road, Warwick. (845) 258-4344.

Farmside Acres. Open November 27-28; & December 4-5. Hours are 10 am to 4 pm. No credit cards accepted. Trees for Troops collection site. 280 Angola Rd., Cornwall. 845-534-8362.

Manza Family Farm. Open Saturdays 8am-4pm and Sundays 9am-4pm. Cut your own Christmas tree and pre-cut available. Picture taking areas, Santa visits on weekends from 11am-4pm. Holiday gift items in our Christmas Shop as well as hot drinks, food & baked goods. 730 Rte. 211., Montgomery. 845-692-4364.

Overlook Farm Market. Open every day 8am-6pm except for Tuesdays. Enjoy a farmer’s market, petting zoo, garden, refreshments and freshly cut trees. Call for more information. 5417 Rt. 9W, Newburgh. 845-562-5780.

Piersons Farm. Open November 26 – December 23. Open weekends 1-5pm. Fresh cut and limited u-cut trees at our family farm. Holiday trimmings & ornaments available. Gift store, honey, candles, and our own farm raised meats. 1448 Route 211 W (near Otisville), Middletown. 845-386-1882.

Pine View Farm. December 11 & 12, 9am and 4pm. Free candy canes and stickers for the kids. Cash and personal checks only. 575 Jackson Ave., New Windsor. 845-564-4111.

Sumner’s Wintergreen Tree Farm. Choose and cut your own tree from a selection of blue spruce, white spruce, scotch pine, white pine, Douglas fir and Fraser fir. Free treats available for kids. Open weekends in December, 10am to dusk. 123 Brola Road, Middletown. 845- 800-3018.