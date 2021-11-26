Art Openings & Happenings

Rhinebeck Arts Walk ( November 27th 12-7pm) invites the community to celebrate local galleries and artists Thanksgiving Weekend! Albert Shahinian Fine Art, Art Gallery 71, and Betsy Jacaruso Studio & Gallery exhibit a range of styles and mediums, including painting, drawing, photography, and sculpture. Betsy Jacaruso Gallery will have an opening reception for our new exhibit, guest curated by Todd Pavlisko, from 2-4 pm, on Saturday November 27. Live music at Art Gallery 71 from 2-4p.m. Performance of works of Bach, Irish tunes and Christmas carols. Free and open to the public.Info: betsyjacaruso.com/announcements/rhinebeck-arts-walk-2021

Opening Reception “A Changing Landscape” (Saturday, November 27th 5-7pm). Carrie Haddad Gallery is featuring the work of Jane Bloodgood-Abrams, Tracy Helgeson, John Kelly, James Kimak, Eileen Murphy, Regina Quinn, Judy Reynolds, and Carl Grauer. The exhibit is on view through January 16. 622 Warren Street, Hudson, NY 12534, 518-828-1915, info@carriehaddadgallery.com. Gallery Hours: Open Daily, 11 am to 5 pm, except Tuesdays by appointment only

Gratitude: Annual Members’ Holiday Exhibition & Sale. WAAM members will present works that celebrate the season of giving. Show displays through December 31 in the Main / Middle Galleries. Woodstock Artists Association & Museum, 28 Tinker St, Woodstock. Info: 845-679-2940, info@woostockart.org. Gallery Hours Thursday-Sunday, 12-5p.m.

“Painted Porcelain” a solo exhibit by Paola Bari, “On the Town” a solo exhibit by Keith Gunderson and “Small Works” presented by The Wallkill River School. A group show juried by Paola Bari. An exhibit of works 8×10 inches or smaller, 39 works made by 28 artists! The gallery is open to the public Friday-Sunday, 12-5p.m. Wallkill River School, 232 Ward St, Montgomery. Info: 845-457-2787, info@wallkill.art. Works will also be availablefor viewing and purchase at wallkill.art. Free.

Bannerman Island Gallery presents a Fine Art Holiday Exhibition. This exhibition will feature Fine Art paintings, watercolors, prints, photography, sculpture, ceramics and artistic holiday gift items! All works are for sale – part of the proceeds will go to further restoration work on historic Bannerman’s Island. Public Gallery Hours: Saturdays & Sundays, 12:00 noon—5:00pm and weekday afternoons & evenings by chance or appointment. For more information, or to schedule a tour or appointment, please call 845-416-8342. The show runs through January 30, 2022. Bannerman Island Gallery (BIG), 150 Main St, Beacon.

Small is Beautiful Exhibition (through January 8, 2022). The Olive Free Library Association is pleased to present its 4th Annual Small Works Show featuring 38 regional Hudson Valley artists displaying 71 works. Kathy Yacoe, curator of Small is Beautiful has, together with other members of the Olive Free Library’s Exhibition Committee, put together a lively and varied exhibition of local and regional artworks, all limited to 12” x 12”, in many different media. Hours: Monday, Wednesday & Friday, 10a.m.-5p.m. and Tuesday & Thursday, 12-5p.m. Olive Free Library, 4033 Route 28-A, West Shokan. Info: 845-657-2482. Saturday: 10:00am – 4:00pm. Phone: 845-657-2482

“Colors and Passions: Music Art Magic” Online. (Mondays-Sundays, 4-6 p.m. Continues through Dec. 24). Prairie Prince, Superstar Rock Drummer and Pop Artist, will exhibit his work. The exhibit is a unique opportunity to view works from a retrospective of Prairie’s life, performance and extensive world travels as a percussionist, writer, and designer, and is a unique blend of visual art, music, and spoken word. Previously unseen signed, limited edition prints and vintage one of a kind Tubes vintage tour posters will be available for purchase. Recorded musical selections from his upcoming album will be played throughout the exhibit. Free Admission. Info: 207-286-7399, Kymara@Kymara.com. Thunderhorse Hollow Farm Flying Emu House, 50 Hardenburgh Road Ulster Park

Woodstock Art Exchange, a gallery exhibiting and selling handmade works of artists from the Hudson Valley and beyond, and unique handblown glass. Adjacent to the Pablo Glass studio right on Route 28 between Kingston and Woodstock. Featuring handblown glass, unique gifts, and works from local artists. Come and be blown away! Open every day and by appointment. 1396 St Rt 28, West Hurley. Info: 646- 256-9622, woodstockartexchange.com

Holiday Launch of Uptown Artists Group Studios and Gallery, December 3rd, 7-9pm. Festivities will include a group show featuring contemporary art, meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments & live music by local musicians. Uptown Artists Group, 291 Wall St., 4th floor (at the corner of John Street), Kingston. Info: 845-418-6472, info@uptownkingston.art, UptownKingston.art