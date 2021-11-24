Briefly noted in New Paltz (11/24/21)

Christmas Fair at Reformed Church of New Paltz

The Reformed Church of New Paltz will host its Christmas Fair on Friday, December 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, December 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This safe, socially distanced fundraiser will feature wreaths, topiaries, handmade Christmas ornaments, poinsettias, homemade fritters, Build-a-Pet and more inside the Education Building (across the street from the Church).

The festivities will start on Friday, December 3 with shopping from 5 to 8 p.m., Soup on the Stoop and Carolers at 6 p.m., Twice Blessed will be open from 4 to 7 p.m., and a Big Blue Big Band concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. (in the church).

On Saturday, December 4, the merriment continues with AIDS Orphan Education Trust (AOET), Autumn Whimsy and Knit and Nibble. Twice Blessed will have extended hours (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Santa will be stopping by from noon to 2 p.m. and the Zeus Brewing Company will be providing food/drinks (to purchase) from noon to 2 p.m. That Duo will perform at 2 p.m. in the Church.

COVID-19 precautions for volunteers and customers will be taken at all times; this includes during prep, as well as during the event itself. Social distancing and masks are required at all times.

The Church is located at 92 Huguenot Street in New Paltz.

Chanukah celebration in New Paltz

An outdoor Chanukah celebration will be held on Sunday, November 28 from 5 to 5:30 .p.m. at Village Hall, located on Plattekill Avenue in New Paltz. A giant Menorah will be lit. Enjoy doughnuts, chocolate gelt and live entertainment. If you need a Menorah, candles, or anything else, call (845) 255-8191. Please RSVP at www.jewpaltz.com/ChanukahOutdoors.

Repair Café at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library will host a Repair Café on Sunday, November 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. Repair Café is a free event where community members bring beloved-but=broken items, and together, with volunteer repair coaches, fix them. This month’s services include electrical/mechanical, computer and electronics, photo restoration, sewing/mending and jewelry repairs. For more information about Repair Café, visit www.repaircafehv.org.

Gardiner Repair Café meets at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike in Gardiner. For more information, call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.

Retired men to meet December 6

Retired Men of the New Paltz Community invite retired men everywhere to the monthly breakfast meeting on Monday, December 6, 8 a.m., at the New Paltz Plaza Diner. Jaik Schubert will share reflections on his experience as a foster parent.

For additional information, contact Ed Rogers at rogersezed@gmail.com or (845) 255-7420.

Books & Art Series at Gardiner Library

The Gardiner Library presents its Books and Art Series on Saturday, December 4 at 11 a.m. Children ages 4 to 6 can step inside the picture book Frederick by Leo Lionni and try some of the art techniques used by this favorite author.

Preregistration is necessary and limited. For more information and registration, contact Carolyn at cthorenz@rcls.org. The Library is located at 133 Farmers’ Turnpike. Call (845) 255-1255 or visit www.gardinerlibrary.org.

Help with holiday gift-giving

For 63 years, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary to Post 8645 in New Paltz have provided holiday gifts to approximately 100 Ulster County children in care. The Children’s Division of the Department of Social Services of Ulster County assumes financial responsibility as allocated by statute for the food, clothing and medical needs of these children. However, their responsibility ends there, and the VFW Auxiliary continues to take on the project of securing a gift according to the children’s age and interests.

Each year, the Auxiliary receives the needed funds by generous donations from Ulster County businesses, organizations and individuals. If you would like to make a donation to this program, please make checks payable to: VFW Auxiliary to Post 8645 and mail to Lori Tunkel, 10 Michelle Drive, Gardiner NY 12525.

One hundred percent of your contribution goes toward buying gifts for the children. Donations are tax-deductible and a financial statement for this program is available upon request.

Frozendale at Rosendale Library

The Rosendale Library will host a holiday celebration of Frozendale on Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Friends of the Library have various raffle baskets and there will be handmade quilts and knitwear that were made in Rosendale. At noon there will be a special story hour with holiday stories for the children.

Here is your chance to shop locally. Handmade items created in Rosendale include knitted hats, mittens, scarves and children’s sweaters. There will also be small gift items and cookies. A handmade queen-size quilt will be for sale, made by the Tillson quilting group and donated to the Library.

On sale now are tickets for four raffle baskets: a children’s gift basket, a pet gift basket, a family fun gift basket and a “cuddle up with a good book” gift basket. The winners will be chosen at 3 p.m. on December 4.

All proceeds will help the Library to offer engaging programs and improve the Library facilities. For additional information, call (845) 658-9013 or e-mail info@rosendalelibrary.org.