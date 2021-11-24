Briefly noted in Woodstock (11/24/21)

HSW holiday sale

Start the holiday season by shopping for local goods and treats at the Historical Society of Woodstock’s (HSW) Holiday Market Fair, Saturday and Sunday on December 4, 5, 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 20 Comeau Drive in Woodstock. Find original holiday cards, local history books, vintage gifts, hand-knit items, notecards and local art, crafts and products including maple syrup, jam and baked treats. Products from local craftsmen will include hand-woven items, jewelry, ornaments, honey-based products, incense, cards, bluestone hearts and much more. As always, the HSW will provide fresh greens for its visitors, as well as hot cider, coffee and tea.

This year, the Historical Society has reprinted the book Sarah of Overlook Mountain by Jean White. This illustrated book recounts stories told to Jean by her grandmother Sarah Cashdollar, who grew up on Overlook Mountain. The book sells for $15, with all proceeds going to the Historical Society. Original artwork by several local artists, as well as signed prints by Woodstock lithographer Clarence Bolton, will also be available.

Park in the lower Comeau parking lot and walk up the path through the woods to HSW. Limited parking, as well as handicapped parking, is available at the Historical Society.

Woodstock Holiday Open House

The Woodstock Brick and Mortar Group will be having a town Holiday Open House on Friday, December 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. Join the group for a festive evening of holiday shopping and dining. Gaze at the window displays, support local shops and enjoy the magic of the holidays in Woodstock. The Woodstock Chamber of Commerce and Arts will be judging store windows and present the winner with a prize.

COVID protocols will be in place, so wear a mask where requested and be respectful of each shop’s rules.

Woodstock School of Art Instructors’ Exhibit now open at Lockwood Gallery

The Instructors’ Exhibit, featuring over 30 Woodstock School of Art instructors exhibiting in a wide range of media, is open through December 30 and is available for viewing both online and in person at the Lockwood Gallery. The Gallery is recognized for mounting concept-driven group shows featuring the work of highly creative artists who make art distinguished by originality and personal vision – work that is realized skillfully and motivated by the belief in the power of art to convey truth and beauty.

The Woodstock School of Art Instructors’ exhibition and sale features the work of Savannah Baker, Bruce Bundock, Les Castellanos, Christie Scheele, Peter Clapper, Tricia Cline, Jenne M. Currie, Melanie Delgado, E. S. Desanna, Donald Elder, Staats Fasoldt, Joan Ffolliott, Mary Anna Goetz, Tor Gudmundsen, Keith Gunderson, Wendy Hollender, Anthony Kirk, Claire Lambe, Polly Law, Lisa Mackie, Kate McGloughlin, Wayne Montecalvo, Patti Mooney, Jenny Nelson, Ron Netsky, Malgorzata Oakes, Robert Ohnigian, Karen O’Neil, Jeanne Bouza Rose, Meredith Rosier, Muriel Stallworth, John Varriano, Karen Whitman, Marlene Wiedenbaum, Lois Woolley and Hongnian Zhang.

The School’s team of instructors are well-established artists whose work and experience spans the globe. Collectively, their work can be found in museums and institutional collections, as well as shows throughout the US, Canada, China, Columbia, Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Puerto Rico, Scotland, Sweden and Taiwan.

Twenty-five percent of all sales from this exhibition will be donated to the Woodstock School of Art.

The Lockwood Gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 747 Route 28 in Kingston. For additional information, call (845) 663-2138 or visit www.thelockwoodgallery.com.