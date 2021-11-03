Kingston keeps Dems in power

While absentee ballots may tip the scales in two battles, Democrats will continue to comprise the vast majority of the Kingston Common Council after Election Day.

In unofficial results, a council that sees Democrats currently hold eight of nine seats will be wholly Democratic at the beginning of January 2022. That despite the decision by four incumbents to not seek reelection this year. Among the departing aldermen are Democrats Jeffrey Ventura Morell (Ward 1), Douglas Koop (Ward 2) and Donald Tallerman (Ward 5), along with non-enrolled voter Patrick O’Reilly (Ward 7).

In unofficial results, Barbara Hill (Democrat/Working Families) leads the Ward 1 tally with 377 votes, while non-enrolled Steven Peruso (Republican/Conservative/Safer Kingston) has 306. There was one write-in vote reported on election eve, with a further 93 absentee ballots still uncounted.

In Ward 2, Democrat Carl Frankel (Democratic/Working Families) leads Michael Locasio (Republican/Conservative) 228-143, with four write-in votes.

Incumbent Democrat Reynolds Scott-Childress (Democratic/Good Government) handily won re-election with 456 votes. In a crowded field of challengers Tiffany Christiana (Republican/Conservative/Safer Community) earned 250 votes, former Alderman Brad Will (Of the People) received 41, and Joseph DiFalco (Kingston Independence) 13.

In the only other contested seat, Democrat Michael Oliveri — who ran on the Republican and Conservative lines — leads fellow Democrat Laura Nordstrom (Democrat/Working Families) 354-300, with 59 absentee ballots outstanding.

The remaining five wards were officially uncontested, with incumbent Democrats Rita Worthington (Ward 4, 165 votes), Tony Davis (Ward 6, 333 votes) and Steven Schabot (Ward 8, 240) all staying on the council. Naimah Muhammad, a Democrat running unopposed in Ward 5, received 504 votes. And in Ward 9, Democrat Michele Hirsch earned 421 votes in her bid for reelection, with 119 write-in votes, likely for challenger Scott Denny, who mounted a campaign but was not on the official ballot.

