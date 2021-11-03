Election 2021: Town results

Woodstock

No contested races

Wawarsing

Supervisor

Erik Aleksandryants (D) 643

Terry Houck (R,C)1127

Andrew Faust (WF) 90

Town Council

William Brown (D) 887

Roger Buchwalter (D) 752

Mike Moschetta (R,C) 1065

Michael Colella (R,C) 767

Ulster

Town Council

Rocco Secreto (D) 1369

John Morrow (R,C) 1365

Anna Hayner (R, C) 1577

Shandaken

Supervisor

Peter Disclafani (D, WF) 541

John Blydenburgh (R) 458

Town Council

Robert Drake (D) 493

Elizabeth Kneissl (D) 558

Kenneth Anello (R) 357

Paul Beyer (R) 363

Angel Molina (WF) 63

Saugerties

Town Council

Kevin Freeman (D) 2133

Kayleigh Zaloga (D) 2168

Mary ‘Peg’ Nau (R) 2474

Zachary Horton (R) 2307

Rochester

Supervisor

Mike Baden (D) 1065

Bea Haugen Depuy (R) 804

Town Council

Charlotte Knapp (D) 1250

Michael Coleman (D) 1188

Shaye Davis (R,C) 1023

John Dawson (R, Rochester United) 915

Justice

Renee Albaugh (D) 1224

Ray Bryant (R,C) 1020

Plattekill

Supervisor

Judith Mayle (D) 809

Jennifer Salemo (R,C) 1277

Town Council

Cynthia Delgado (D) 847

Dean A. Depew Sr. (R,C) 1287

Darryl J. Matthews (R,C) 1313

Olive

Supervisor

James Sofranko (D) 1126

Mitchell Langbert (R,C) 549

New Paltz

No Contested races

Marlborough

Supevisor

Al Lanzetta (D, WF) 902

Scott Corcoran (R,C, Ind) 1162

Town Council

Howard Baker (D) 902

Will Hughes (D) 566

Sherida Porpiglia Sessa (R,C) 1270

Emanuel ‘Manny’ Cauchi (R, C. Ind) 1174

Marbletown

Supervisor

Jacob Sherman (D, WF) 985

Richard Parete (R, C, Pizza Party) 1201

Town Council

Matthew Cline (D) 934

Jeannie Werber (D) 1008

Ken Davenport (R,C) 1155

Don LaFera (R,C) 1087

Lloyd

Supervisor

Frederick B. Pizzuto (D) 1173

David Plavchak (R,C) 1388

Town Council

Lisa Green (D) 1026

Salvatore Cuciti (D) 1084

Leonard Auchmoody (R,C) 1521

John Fraino (R,C) 1390

Town of Kingston

No contested races

Hurley

Supervisor

Melinda McKnight (D,WF) 1067

Patrick Garraghan (R,C) 1039

Town Clerk, tax collector

Lynne Bailey (D,WF) 936

Judy Mayhon, (R,C) 1169

Superintendent of Highways

Michael Shultis (D, WF) 1219

Gavin Bellows (R,C) 885

Town Council

Michael Boms (D,WF) 1154

Jana Martin (D) 981

Sarah Alden (R,C) 930

Bill Pullman (R,C) 888

Susan M. Robinson (WF) 126

Hardenburgh

No contested races

Gardiner

No contested races

Esopus

Supervisor

Liz Ten Dyke (D) 1073

Danielle Freer (R,C) 1570

Tax Collector

Sal Silvestro (D) 982

Bernice McNiemey (R,C) 1611

Town Council

Chris Farrell (D, WF, Esopus Forward) 1253

Kathie Quick (D, WF, Esopus Forward) 1434

Guy Brought (R,C) 1073

Jared Guess (R,C) 1366

Denning

Town Council

Theresa Paras (D) 65

Gregory Vurckio (R) 92

Kevin Smith (D, R) 134

Ballot propositions

Proposal one — Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting process

Yes 19,963

No 18,764

Proposal two —Right to Clean Air, Clean Water and a Healthful Environment

Yes 28,715

No 11,065

Proposal three — Eliminating Ten-Day Advance Voter Registration Requirement

Yes 20,164

No 20,020

Proposal four — Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting

Yes 21,073

No 19,058

Proposal five — Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court

Yes 24,593

No 13,484

Proposal six — Utilization of funds designated for payroll expenses within the county budget

Yes 19,434

No 17,978

Town of Marlborough Proposition — Extend Superintendent of Highways Term of office

Yes 1226

No 755

Town of New Paltz Proposition — Increase the operating budget of Elting Memorial Library

Yes 1383

No 530

Town of Olive Proposition — Funding Proposition for the Olive Free Library Association

Yes 1333

No 334

Town of Shandaken Proposition — Funding Proposition for the Morton Memorial and Phoenicia Libraries

Yes 635

No 330

Town of Ulster Proposition — Proposition to create Office of Town Comptroller

Yes 1420

No 1029

Town of Woodstock Proposition — A Bond Resolution Authorizing Construction, Reconstruction Renovation and improvements to the Town Offices

Yes 1119

No 796