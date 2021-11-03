Election 2021: Town results

Woodstock
No contested races
Wawarsing
Supervisor
Erik Aleksandryants (D) 643
Terry Houck (R,C)1127
Andrew Faust (WF) 90
Town Council
William Brown (D) 887
Roger Buchwalter (D) 752
Mike Moschetta (R,C) 1065
Michael Colella (R,C) 767
Ulster
Town Council
Rocco Secreto (D) 1369
John Morrow (R,C) 1365
Anna Hayner (R, C) 1577
Shandaken
Supervisor
Peter Disclafani (D, WF) 541
John Blydenburgh (R) 458
Town Council
Robert Drake (D) 493
Elizabeth Kneissl (D) 558
Kenneth Anello (R) 357
Paul Beyer (R) 363
Angel Molina (WF) 63
Saugerties
Town Council
Kevin Freeman (D) 2133
Kayleigh Zaloga (D) 2168
Mary ‘Peg’ Nau (R) 2474
Zachary Horton (R) 2307
Rochester
Supervisor
Mike Baden (D) 1065
Bea Haugen Depuy (R) 804
Town Council
Charlotte Knapp (D) 1250
Michael Coleman (D) 1188
Shaye Davis (R,C) 1023
John Dawson (R, Rochester United) 915
Justice
Renee Albaugh (D) 1224
Ray Bryant (R,C) 1020
Plattekill
Supervisor
Judith Mayle (D) 809
Jennifer Salemo (R,C) 1277
Town Council
Cynthia Delgado (D) 847
Dean A. Depew Sr. (R,C) 1287
Darryl J. Matthews (R,C) 1313
Olive
Supervisor
James Sofranko (D) 1126
Mitchell Langbert (R,C) 549
New Paltz
No Contested races
Marlborough
Supevisor
Al Lanzetta (D, WF) 902
Scott Corcoran (R,C, Ind) 1162
Town Council
Howard Baker (D) 902
Will Hughes (D) 566
Sherida Porpiglia Sessa (R,C) 1270
Emanuel ‘Manny’ Cauchi (R, C. Ind) 1174
Marbletown
Supervisor
Jacob Sherman (D, WF) 985
Richard Parete (R, C, Pizza Party) 1201
Town Council
Matthew Cline (D) 934
Jeannie Werber (D) 1008
Ken Davenport (R,C) 1155
Don LaFera (R,C) 1087
Lloyd
Supervisor
Frederick B. Pizzuto (D) 1173
David Plavchak (R,C) 1388
Town Council
Lisa Green (D) 1026
Salvatore Cuciti (D) 1084
Leonard Auchmoody (R,C) 1521
John Fraino (R,C) 1390
Town of Kingston
No contested races
Hurley
Supervisor
Melinda McKnight (D,WF) 1067
Patrick Garraghan (R,C) 1039
Town Clerk, tax collector
Lynne Bailey (D,WF) 936
Judy Mayhon, (R,C) 1169
Superintendent of Highways
Michael Shultis (D, WF) 1219
Gavin Bellows (R,C) 885
Town Council
Michael Boms (D,WF) 1154
Jana Martin (D) 981
Sarah Alden (R,C) 930
Bill Pullman (R,C) 888
Susan M. Robinson (WF) 126
Hardenburgh
No contested races
Gardiner
No contested races
Esopus
Supervisor
Liz Ten Dyke (D) 1073
Danielle Freer (R,C) 1570
Tax Collector
Sal Silvestro (D) 982
Bernice McNiemey (R,C) 1611
Town Council
Chris Farrell (D, WF, Esopus Forward) 1253
Kathie Quick (D, WF, Esopus Forward) 1434
Guy Brought (R,C) 1073
Jared Guess (R,C) 1366
Denning
Town Council
Theresa Paras (D) 65
Gregory Vurckio (R) 92
Kevin Smith (D, R) 134
Ballot propositions
Proposal one — Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting process
Yes 19,963
No 18,764
Proposal two —Right to Clean Air, Clean Water and a Healthful Environment
Yes 28,715
No 11,065
Proposal three — Eliminating Ten-Day Advance Voter Registration Requirement
Yes 20,164
No 20,020
Proposal four — Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting
Yes 21,073
No 19,058
Proposal five — Increasing the Jurisdiction of the New York City Civil Court
Yes 24,593
No 13,484
Proposal six — Utilization of funds designated for payroll expenses within the county budget
Yes 19,434
No 17,978
Town of Marlborough Proposition — Extend Superintendent of Highways Term of office
Yes 1226
No 755
Town of New Paltz Proposition — Increase the operating budget of Elting Memorial Library
Yes 1383
No 530
Town of Olive Proposition — Funding Proposition for the Olive Free Library Association
Yes 1333
No 334
Town of Shandaken Proposition — Funding Proposition for the Morton Memorial and Phoenicia Libraries
Yes 635
No 330
Town of Ulster Proposition — Proposition to create Office of Town Comptroller
Yes 1420
No 1029
Town of Woodstock Proposition — A Bond Resolution Authorizing Construction, Reconstruction Renovation and improvements to the Town Offices
Yes 1119
No 796