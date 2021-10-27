Saugerties Community Foundation holds benefit to help the rebuild of Small World Playground

Huge cranes, heavy trucks, fire department rescue trucks and boats gathered at Cantine Field in Saugerties last Sunday for kids and their parents to see, climb and explore. Among all the heavy equipment, a smaller truck, Bob Siracusano’s Good Humor Ice Cream truck, stood out for its popularity. Who could ignore free ice cream?

The admission charge to the vehicle show was a benefit to help rebuild the Small World Playground. Howard Post, the vice chairman of the Saugerties Community Foundation, said the job comes with an estimated cost of $80,000 to $100,000.

Marjorie Block and Gail Allison Post were the Touch a Truck organizers. Block said the thing she liked best about the event was the interaction of children with the police and firefighters at the scene. She hopes this will help to develop positive attitudes toward these public servants. Block also gave credit to Saugerties Town Supervisor Fred Costello and Saugerties Village Mayor William Murphy who also offered a good deal of help. “We were also fortunate that we started out in the black; Bob Siracusano and Peggy Schwartz put up money to get started.”

A large Dalmatian fire dog greeted the visitors to the show; inside the costume was Saugerties Councilman Mike Ivino. While the crowds had slowed down a bit in the afternoon, Ivino said it was difficult to move around earlier in the day because the crowds were so thick.

A sample of what’s to come this winter was provided by Recreation Supervisor Greg Chorvas, whose crew brought a mound of shaved ice from the Kiwanis Arena, where the artificial ice is created for skaters and hockey players.

Post estimated that more than 1,000 people attended the event.