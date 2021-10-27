Hurley voter’s guide: Many spots up for grabs

Town of Hurley voters will choose a supervisor, two Town Board members, a highway superintendent and town clerk.

Town supervisor

For supervisor, Democrat Melinda McKnight is challenging Republican Pat Garraghan.

Garraghan, a longtime Hurley resident, is regional director for HOP Energy, which acquired Kosco and Heritage Energy heating oil companies in 2019. He is running for town office for the first time and is on the Republican and Conservative lines.

Advertisement

Garraghan is married with two children.

McKnight is a town councilwoman and running for supervisor on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

She is vice president and chief financial officer of Energy Conservation Services, a company she runs with her husband, Bill, that helps homes and businesses transition from fossil fuels. Bill McKnight is running for Ulster County Legislature District 23, which covers Woodstock, West Hurley and Glenford.

Town board

Four candidates are running for two slots on the Town Board.

Sarah Alden is a first-time candidate on the Republican and Conservative lines. Alden and her husband, Rich, have been Hurley residents since 2009. They both attended Myer Elementary School. She has four children.

Alden is an IT manager for Selux Corporation in Highland. She is a member of the Hurley Recreation Association.

Incumbent Mike Boms is running for a second term on the Democratic and Working Families lines. He is a Biology professor at SUNY New Paltz and SUNY Ulster. He is co-chair of the SUNY New Paltz Environmental Task Force, coordinator of the SUNY New Paltz Sustainability Committee and co-advisor to the Ulster County Resource Recovery Agency. He is a former Biology and Computer Science Teacher at Onteora High School.

He has a daughter, Erica and grandson, Liam.

Jana Martin is a first-time candidate running on the Democratic line. She is a content director and editor for green and advanced technology firms and an author who has been published by the New York Times, Forbes, Simon & Schuster and Random House. She has taught writing at SUNY New Paltz.

Martin is a member of the Eagle Valley Search Dogs search-and-rescue team and is also a runner and equestrian. She is a stepmother to two boys.

Bill Pullman is a first-time candidate running on the Republican and Conservative lines. He has lived in Hurley for nine years and was raised in Kingston. He served three years active duty with the 1/11th Armor Calvary Regiment in Fulda, Germany and part of the border patrol during the Cold War. He also served eight years with the 854th Engineers in Kingston as a reservist.

Pullman is a construction coordinator for Spectrum.

He is married to Marjorie Colao-Pullman.

Highway superintendent

Two candidates are in the running for the position of highway superintendent.

Gavin Bellows is trying again on the Republican and Conservative lines. He made an unsuccessful bid for highway superintendent in 2019.

Bellows was raised in Old Hurley and now lives in West Hurley. He is married with three children. He owns a construction company.

Bellows said he is seeking election because he can give Hurley taxpayers better results for their hard-earned money.

Incumbent Mike Shultis has been highway superintendent since 2018. He is running for a second term on the Democratic and Working Families lines.

He was town supervisor from 2006 to 2008 and was responsible for passage of the town’s ethics law.

He has overseen an ongoing overhaul of the department fleet and managed road projects in-house as a cost savings for taxpayers. He served on the Zoning Board of Appeals for 15 years.

He has volunteered for Little League and Pony League baseball. He is owner of Shultis Forest Products, a lumber and firewood supplier.

Shultis has continued to pressure the Town Board for a safe highway garage, which was built on top of trash and has been cited by the state for methane gas escaping into the building.

Town clerk/tax collector

Two are running for the position of town clerk/tax collector.

Lynne Bailey is a first-time candidate on the Democratic and Working Families lines. She is a technology specialist and teacher. She serves on the Zoning and Climate Smart task forces.

Bailey grew up in Suffolk County and worked in New York City and Westchester County before moving to Hurley in 2013.

Incumbent Judy Mayhon has been the town clerk for 14 years and was deputy clerk for six years. She is married with two daughters. She has lived in Hurley for more than 40 years.

She started Soup for Seniors, where she serves soup, warm drinks and desserts. She is president of the Hurley Library board.