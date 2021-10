Woodstock Supervisor Bill McKenna took heat for the design of the proposed renovation and addition to the old mansion on the hill that is used for town offices amid 76 pristine acres on what’s known as the Comeau property, during the most recent of three community meetings held at firehouses throughout the town . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?