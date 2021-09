As part of its plans for a new location on North Chestnut Street in New Paltz, Stewart’s Shops has donated to the Village of New Paltz the historic Ann Oliver House at 5 Broadhead Avenue. The Village of New Paltz invites proposals to purchase the house from the Village so it may be restored in a historically sensitive way . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?