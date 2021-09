None of the people who spoke against a house for people who have competed recovery from drug or alcohol addiction proposed for 19 Barclay Street in Saugerties spoke against the idea of a facility. They said that the proposed location was not the place for it, asserting that the neighborhood already had more than its share of such facilities . . .

➜ Subscribe to keep reading.

Unlimited access, starting at $3.33/mo.

See subscription options >

Already a subscriber?