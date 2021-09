The Saugerties Historic Ramble offers a self-guided tour of approximately 50 different places of significant historical value across the Town and Village on Saturday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We’re taking a moment to celebrate the history of Saugerties,” said Stefan Yarabek, Chairperson of the Saugerties Town Historic Preservation Commission . . .

