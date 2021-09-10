Jen Metzger appointed to the Cannabis Control Board

Former State Senator Jen Metzger has been appointed to the Cannabis Control Board, which is tasked with regulating and overseeing the legal marijuana and hemp markets in the state. Metzger is a former New York State Senator from the 42nd District, after having served extensively in local government and as a community advocate.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins unveiled her selection Thursday. “I am proud to appoint my friend and former colleague, Jen Metzger, to the Cannabis Control Board,” said Stewart-Cousins. “She is a time-tested public servant whose skills will be crucial in addressing the many aspects of this legislation and ensuring that New Yorkers have the fair and equitable adult-use marijuana market they deserve. I look forward to her leadership during this historic process.”

Jen Metzger said, “I am honored to have been selected by Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins to serve on the Cannabis Control Board. New York is entering a new chapter with legalized adult-use marijuana that has been a long time in the making for our state. I look forward to ensuring this market is environmentally sustainable, equitable and accountable so that New Yorkers can enjoy fair access to both the product and to the new economic opportunities it offers. I’m excited for the work ahead.”

Former Senator Metzger has spent her career fighting for greater environmental protection, advocating for small farms and ensuring that her constituents have improved access to healthcare and broadband services. Metzger was an active member of the Senate’s workgroup on the nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA), and led efforts in the State Legislature to create a permanent ban on fracking, passed as part of the budget in 2020. She chaptered nine bills in her two-year tenure, and as Chair of the Agriculture Committee successfully enacted nation-leading legislation creating a framework for the production, processing, and sale of hemp and CBD products.