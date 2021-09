The Town Board must vote by December 2021 on a decision whether to opt in or opt out for the creation of dispensary location(s) in Gardiner, as well as cannabis lounge(s). The Town Board can decide to allow both kinds of venues, or just one, or neither. Once the choice is made, the State Cannabis Control Board will be in charge of approving applications for these venues . . .

