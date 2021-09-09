In New Paltz, virtual meetings looming

With County coronavirus cases climbing, the time to return to purely online meetings may be nigh. At its September 2 meeting, New Paltz Town Council members braced for the possibility of having to flout State law by switching to a virtual format. However, one of Governor Hochul’s first acts was to sign a new law allowing for virtual meetings under rules similar to the ones that were in force under emergency powers earlier in the pandemic . . .

