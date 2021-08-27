Ulster County will reopen vaccination site at Hudson Valley Mall and host vaccination clinics at SUNY Ulster and SUNY New Paltz

Ulster County announced Friday that it will reopen its COVID-19 vaccination site in the old Best Buy store at the Hudson Valley Mall in September and is partnering with SUNY Ulster and SUNY New Paltz to administer vaccinations on campus as cases continue to climb in the county.

County Executive Pat Ryan said the site originally went online back in March and has a capacity of 2,500 doses a day with parking for more than 300 cars. The FDA recently announced individuals should receive a booster shot eight months after their last side. Ryan said Friday the county reported 573 active cases of COVID-19, the highest number of reported cases since April 26 as the Delta variant continues to spread locally.

The county announced it will partner with SUNY New Paltz and SUNY Ulster to offer vaccines to unvaccinated students by hosting vaccination clinics on campus as state regulations now require all SUNY students to be vaccinated to attend in-person classes.

Advertisement

“Our ability to offer vaccines safely and quickly was an essential part of why Ulster County became a leader in vaccination rates,” Ryan said in a prepared statement. “As we enter the next phase of vaccinations, I am confident that we will again be able to replicate our previous success. With the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, there is no reason why residents should hesitate to get vaccinated. In the coming days and weeks, we will continue to monitor the numbers and follow the science and make needed adjustments as necessary.”

Earlier this month, Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan opened a new vaccination site located at Kingston Plaza between Savona’s Plaza Pizza and Scanlon Cleaners. The vaccination site is open every Friday from 2 to 7 p.m. Appointments can be made at VaccinateUlster.com and walk-ins will be accepted.