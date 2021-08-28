Benefit raffle of Ian Flanigan autographed Taylor guitar

The First Congregational Church in Saugerties is sponsoring a benefit raffle of a Taylor acoustic guitar, autographed by the well-known local singer/songwriter Ian Flanigan. Earlier this year, Flanigan was a celebrated finalist on NBC’s The Voice and most recently performed at the Hope Rocks Festival in Saugerties.

Tickets cost $5 each or five tickets for $20. They are available at the First Congregational Church at 333 Main Street in Saugerties on Wednesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m. and immediately following worship services on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are also available during normal business hours (Monday through Friday) at Glasco Abstract in the Governor Clinton Building at 1 Albany Avenue in Kingston.

For additional information, visit www.1stchurch12477.org or contact a church representative through e-mail at churchcongregational@gmail.com. The drawing will be held during Saugerties’ annual Holiday in the Village event on Sunday, December 5.