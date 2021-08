According to last year’s decennial census, Ulster County’s population decreased from 182,493 on April 1, 2010 to 181,851 on April 1, 2020 — a loss of 642 souls. At the municipal level, Esopus gained the most during the decade, adding 507 people. With a population reduction of 769 people, Shawangunk lost the most . . .

