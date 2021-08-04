The Secret City marches again in Woodstock

“We worship art,” said Chris Wells, the Obie-winning actor, singer, writer, cabaret performer, and arts educator who came up with the Secret City concept. The group held a series of events this week, including The Woodstock Processional, pictured here, that marched on Saturday, July 31, beginning at the Comeau Upper Parking Lot.

“The events promote this notion that there’s connectedness through creativity. There’s a warm welcoming rejuvenating energy, so people leave feeling inspired and connected to their purpose,” Wells told Ulster Publishing in 2019.

For more information, see thesecretcity.org.