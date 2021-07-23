Marist College chooses new president

Kevin C. Weinman, chief financial and administrative officer at Amherst College, will become Marist College’s fifth president in early fall.

Weinman will take over from Dennis J. Murray, who has led Marist for nearly 40 years.

“He has a highly collaborative approach to governance and a truly impressive breadth of experience as a senior administrator, strategist, communicator, and scholar,” said Ross Mauri, chair of the search committee. “In addition, Kevin has also shown himself to be a charismatic and caring leader with a deep commitment to diversity, inclusion, and educational opportunity. He’s the right person at the right time for Marist.”

Advertisement

Weinman has been a leader in the development and execution of Amherst’s strategic plan and $625-million capital campaign. He played a central role in the college’s pandemic response, leading two major task forces charged with developing operational aspects of the 2020-21 academic year. Amherst president Biddy Martin called him “an exceptionally talented leader and a gem of a human being.”

Prior to his position at Amherst, Weinman directed a team of analysts at Dartmouth College and coordinated institution-wide efforts to create and maintain Dartmouth’s billion-dollar annual operating budget and long-range financial plans. Before that, he held a number of senior roles related to finance and marketing in the corporate world. He is also a former Certified Public Accountant.

A scholar of the history of urban planning and public policy, Weinman has taught courses on modern American history and the rise of the suburbs to both college-aged and non-traditional students, as well as presenting his research at national and regional conferences.

“He’s a great fit for Marist because he buys into our unique combination of liberal arts-based and pre-professional education, commitment to innovation, and culture of collaboration and respectful dialogue,” said Julie Raines, a Marist faculty member and member of the presidential search committee. “I know my colleagues on the faculty join me in welcoming him to Marist.”

Weinman’s wife Beth is a contracts administrator for an engineering research and development company in Amherst. Dr. and Mrs. Weinman have two children. Their son Alex is a college student in Colorado, and their daughter Brooke attends high school in Massachusetts. “Beth and I are extremely excited to join this special community and get to know the Poughkeepsie area,” said Weinman.

Weinman was formally introduced to the Marist community at a series of Zoom meetings on July 22.

Marist educates approximately 5000 traditional-age undergraduate students and 1200 adult and graduate students in 53 undergraduate majors and numerous graduate programs. Marist’s academic centers of excellence include the Marist Poll, Center for Civic Engagement and Leadership, Hudson River Valley Institute, Center for Sports Communication, and Institute for Data Center Professionals. The College also hosts the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library’s digital archives.