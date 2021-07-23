Village of Saugerties man arrested for vandalizing police car

A Village of Saugerties man was arrested on felony charges after police say he vandalized a parked police car at the Cantine Memorial Sports Complex on Tuesday, July 20, causing more than $7,000 in damage.

The Saugerties Police Department said they arrested Derek Scott Winnie, 54, of 293 Washington Avenue, Saugerties, Thursday, July 22 on a felony criminal mischief charge after an investigation into damage to the police car.

Authorities said the patrol car was parked in a fenced area of the complex directly across the street from Winnie’s residence. Police said security camera footage shows Winnie leaving his home, walking across the street to Cantine, entering the complex, walking past the attendance booth then entering a fenced-in area where police vehicles were parked.

That’s when he allegedly vandalized the vehicle, causing more than $7,500 in damage to the vehicle, authorities said.

Winnie was arraigned in Saugerties Village Court and was released with a court order to report to the Ulster County Department of Probation Pre-Trial program, pending Grand Jury proceedings.