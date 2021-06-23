Business

New “super” Stewart’s in New Paltz plans grand opening

The new Stewart’s at the corner of North Chestnut Street and Henry W. Dubois Drive. (Photo by Lauren Thomas)

The Stewart’s on North Chestnut Street in New Paltz is dead. Long live the Stewart’s on North Chestnut Street in New Paltz.

The new, significantly larger Stewart’s – dubbed the “super Stewart’s” by village building inspector Cory Wirthmann – is located at the corner of North Chestnut Street and Henry W. Dubois Drive, a few hundred yards south of the previous store. A new traffic light has been installed at the intersection and the doors are open. Next up: A grand opening, this Friday, June 25, complete with a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. and specials on Stewart’s staples. These include:

  • 50¢ ice cream cones
  • 99¢ hot coffee/tea
  • 99¢ Stewart’s Shops sodas and Refreshers
  • 99¢ hot dogs and roller grill items
  • $5 whole subs
  • 10¢ off all gas, including diesel

According to the company, the new location offers a wider variety of food and beverage options than the previous one, and is part of a $50 million series of projects planned for this year, including a new store and renovations to existing stores.

