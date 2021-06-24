ShoutOut Saugerties begins its summer music series on the beach

ShoutOut Saugerties premiered its Summer Jazz on the Beach series on June 17 at Saugerties Village Beach. The series will take place every second Thursday through the summer. Vocalist Pamela Pentony will be the host and will be joined by guests at each performance.

Shout Out Executive Director Suzanne Bennett praised Pentony at last week’s kick-off event “for having the idea to have this wonderful jazz series and taking it on. “Pamela really is terrific. She started the jazz program at Bard and she has played numerous venues in the U.S. and Europe. She’s assembled some wonderful musicians for us and she’s going to introduce them and tell you more about the series.”

Pentony also had praise for Bennett. “She’s done a lot for this community and she keeps doing it, so that’s marvelous.”

Pentony opened with “Our Love is Here to Stay.” She talked about her youth and her parents’ admonition to not talk too much. She read a parody of a television commercial her son wrote. She introduced several musicians who were in the audience and gave the stage to three of them for a number each.