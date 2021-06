A committee was recently formed in Saugerties to create the “Jack Rose Fallen First Responders Memorial” in recognition of all those Saugerties heroes who have given the ultimate sacrifice. The memorial is located at the entrance to Cantine Field in Saugerties. Its namesake, Jack Rose, was a firefighter who died in 2015 at the age of 19 while responding to a Saugerties chimney fire . . .

This page can be viewed only by subscribers.

Username or Email Password Remember me Lost your password?

Not yet a subscriber? Sign up here.